Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $47,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,233.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $244,376.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,928.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,665 shares of company stock valued at $350,697. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 8.54%. equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

HFWA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.