Helical (HLCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 432 ($5.63) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 390 ($5.08) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Get Helical alerts:

HLCL opened at GBX 339 ($4.42) on Tuesday. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 285 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 386.50 ($5.03).

In other news, insider Michael O’Donnell bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £116,580 ($151,856.19).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.