Healthequity (HQY) PT Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Healthequity from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Healthequity from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Healthequity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

HQY opened at $97.32 on Monday. Healthequity has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, Director Frank Medici sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $555,081.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $345,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $3,312,481 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter worth $12,188,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 4.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 3.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

