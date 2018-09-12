Head to Head Analysis: SL Green Realty (SLG) & Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

SL Green Realty (NYSE: VNO) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SL Green Realty and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 21.45% 4.24% 2.04% Vornado Realty Trust 6.91% 5.16% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SL Green Realty and Vornado Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.51 billion 5.80 $112.77 million $6.45 15.70 Vornado Realty Trust $2.08 billion 6.91 $227.41 million $3.73 20.29

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SL Green Realty pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SL Green Realty and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 5 7 0 2.46 Vornado Realty Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus price target of $110.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats SL Green Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 116 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.3 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and debt and preferred equity investments secured by 21.1 million square feet of buildings. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 21 suburban buildings totaling 2.9 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

