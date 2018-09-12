HB Fuller Co (FUL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in HB Fuller by 20.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 9.1% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 11.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $789.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.06 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. equities analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Kenny sold 2,200 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $123,618.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,420.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,208 shares of company stock worth $680,263. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

