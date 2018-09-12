Hawaiian (HA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of HA stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $715.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,054,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,496,000 after buying an additional 660,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,509,000 after buying an additional 401,783 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,340,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,335,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 233,404 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

