Harte Hanks (HHS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS):

9/6/2018 – Harte Hanks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

9/4/2018 – Harte Hanks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/30/2018 – Harte Hanks was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2018 – Harte Hanks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2018 – Harte Hanks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

8/10/2018 – Harte Hanks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/9/2018 – Harte Hanks was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Harte Hanks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE HHS opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Harte Hanks Inc has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.47). Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Harte Hanks Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harte Hanks stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 207,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Harte Hanks comprises 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 3.32% of Harte Hanks at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

