Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Position Lifted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $547,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,095.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,225 shares of company stock worth $2,221,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

