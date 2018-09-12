Halliburton (HAL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

HAL stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $4,957,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Halliburton by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Halliburton by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 41,929 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

