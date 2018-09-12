Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPOR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $252.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 317,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 980,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 677,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 152,056 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

