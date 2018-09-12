Greene King (GNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Greene King (LON:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.77) price target on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.73) price target on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 580.42 ($7.56).

Get Greene King alerts:

Shares of LON:GNK opened at GBX 511 ($6.66) on Monday. Greene King has a 1 year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 768 ($10.00).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported GBX 62.70 ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63 ($0.82) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). Greene King had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.38%.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.