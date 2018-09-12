Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Shares Bought by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Great Elm Capital were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GECC opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.63. Great Elm Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.45%. analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GECC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Read More: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.