Glenview Trust Co Buys 13,812 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $218,896,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,754.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,687 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $111,727,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 787.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,944,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,077 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $173,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

