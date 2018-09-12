Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.36 and a 1-year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. ValuEngine raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

