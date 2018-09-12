Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,596 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $3,688,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,977 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 285.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,862 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,052 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after acquiring an additional 99,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.