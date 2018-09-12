Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15,311.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,614,000 after purchasing an additional 634,200 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 17.2% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 130,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in M&T Bank by 194.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,164,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 398.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.13.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $4,531,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB stock opened at $178.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

