George M. Marcus Sells 30,698 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 30,698 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,087,016.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,123.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.44%. equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 99,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

