George M. Marcus Sells 2,206 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $78,423.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $640,646.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 23.06%. sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 99,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 217.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 36.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

