Genomic Health (GHDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.31

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.31 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 11054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHDX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Genomic Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,446.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $346,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $488,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,529 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,955. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Genomic Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genomic Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Genomic Health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

