GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.88. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 91.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.96%. equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $44,413.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,635.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,230 shares of company stock worth $147,242. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,186,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 412,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 131,504 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 130,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,024 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.