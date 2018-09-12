Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.88. Gemphire Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 21303 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. analysts anticipate that Gemphire Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 510,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,132,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

