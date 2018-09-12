Gamma Communications (GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at Barclays

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.10) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities upped their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 860 ($11.20) to GBX 900 ($11.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 930 ($12.11) to GBX 1,025 ($13.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 947 ($12.34).

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 880.40 ($11.47) on Tuesday. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 463 ($6.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 770 ($10.03).

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 9.65%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

