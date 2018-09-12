Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 971.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,554 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

