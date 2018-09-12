G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIII shares. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen raised G-III Apparel Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised G-III Apparel Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $36,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,812,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,404,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $410,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,662.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 942,513 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

