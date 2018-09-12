Funko (FNKO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.33

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 26251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price target on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Get Funko alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Funko had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Funko by 79.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Feinberg Stephen bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth about $2,242,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.