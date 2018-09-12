Funko (FNKO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.33

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 26251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price target on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Funko by 79.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Feinberg Stephen bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth about $2,242,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
