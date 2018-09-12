Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,268,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,423,000 after acquiring an additional 887,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,321,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,903,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Hovde Group set a $19.00 price target on Fulton Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

