Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 56,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,956,645. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,118,042 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 296,228 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,996,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

