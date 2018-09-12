Franklin Resources (BEN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.195490853039 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $350,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

