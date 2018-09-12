Forterra Inc (FRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) to report $465.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.10 million and the highest is $466.77 million. Forterra posted sales of $444.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.81 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $556.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.48. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Taylor Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forterra by 1,418.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 413,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 255,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

