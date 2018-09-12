Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Forescout Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forescout Technologies.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.31) EPS.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $79,153.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $140,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,930 in the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 244.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $555,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.58. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.