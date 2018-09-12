Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $179,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $209,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE THG opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $131.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.