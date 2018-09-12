Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 152.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3,192.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Illumina by 189.5% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.25.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $352.32 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $357.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $386,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,606.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.07, for a total transaction of $3,470,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,805 shares in the company, valued at $28,044,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,537 shares of company stock worth $13,779,035. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

