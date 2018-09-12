Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 135.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 381,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $7,126,000. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 29.89%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morningstar reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

