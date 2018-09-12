Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 2,793 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $780,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 158,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 49,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $117.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.4356 per share. This represents a $5.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

