First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Trims Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Miller Industries worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 134.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $835,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.55. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $29.40.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.89 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.