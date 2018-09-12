First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Trinity Biotech comprises 1.5% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 22NW LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.2% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 953,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3,969,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 678,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 774,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Trinity Biotech plc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

