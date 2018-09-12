First Trust Advisors LP Sells 32,466 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

NYSE FDP opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.13). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

In other news, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 50,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,251,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,341,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Youssef Zakharia sold 1,380 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $48,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,997 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.