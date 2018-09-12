First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,523 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,355 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.8% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 44,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBD opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

