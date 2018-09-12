First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 19,520 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter worth $455,110,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 420.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 895,915 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 367,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.43.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $23.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.26 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Bank of America cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.