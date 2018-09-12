First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 39,477 Myokardia Inc (MYOK)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 175,546 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 392,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 5,686.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 3.42.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 249.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. equities analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

In other Myokardia news, insider Marc Semigran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $2,678,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $177,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,714.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

