First Solar (FSLR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of FSLR opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.43). First Solar had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $199,369.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,161.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $165,551.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,143.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $774,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,164 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 320.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,063 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 131,510 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

