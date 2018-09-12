First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $6.69 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12,889.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 124,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 123,096 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, insider Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $1,166,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,592,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,483 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

