First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,211.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,854 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,938,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,155,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.