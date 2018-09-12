First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,649 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 200,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 873.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 242.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

