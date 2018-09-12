First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in EPR Properties (EPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of EPR Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,536,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,110,000 after buying an additional 484,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,826,000 after buying an additional 1,412,865 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,737,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,233,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 32.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,006,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after buying an additional 245,352 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $489,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

