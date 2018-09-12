First Merchants Co. (FRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $1,277,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,647.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81 shares of company stock worth $3,877 and sold 42,047 shares worth $2,057,346. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRME opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. First Merchants has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $50.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.57 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 28.09%. sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

