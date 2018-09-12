First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

