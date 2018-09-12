Finisar’s (FNSR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Finisar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Finisar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finisar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Finisar from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Finisar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Finisar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Shares of FNSR opened at $19.73 on Friday. Finisar has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Finisar’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Finisar will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finisar news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $53,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $725,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,900.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,033 shares of company stock worth $2,299,466. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Finisar by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Finisar by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Finisar by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Finisar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 34,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Finisar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 423,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

