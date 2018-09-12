Financial Survey: TFS Financial (TFSL) and E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) and E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TFS Financial and E*TRADE Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A E*TRADE Financial 0 2 12 1 2.93

E*TRADE Financial has a consensus target price of $67.27, indicating a potential upside of 23.43%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFS Financial and E*TRADE Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $428.84 million 10.19 $88.87 million $0.32 48.72 E*TRADE Financial $2.37 billion 6.08 $614.00 million $2.19 24.89

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TFS Financial. E*TRADE Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and E*TRADE Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 19.03% 5.33% 0.66% E*TRADE Financial 29.13% 13.39% 1.32%

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. E*TRADE Financial does not pay a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of E*TRADE Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of E*TRADE Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats TFS Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; provision of escrow and settlement services. The company offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in person through 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

