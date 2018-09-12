Financial Review: Workhorse Group (WKHS) versus Its Competitors

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Workhorse Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Workhorse Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Workhorse Group Competitors 530 1437 1747 114 2.38

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 328.13%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $10.85 million -$41.21 million -1.00 Workhorse Group Competitors $62.45 billion $3.07 billion 13.93

Workhorse Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -403.52% -1,564.64% -234.42% Workhorse Group Competitors -12.99% -53.51% -5.15%

Risk and Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workhorse Group competitors beat Workhorse Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

